Christian Bale Admits Not Watching Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'; Calls Later 'Absolutely Wonderful Actor'

Hailed as one of the best actors on this planet, Christian Bale is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. And with the release date of the Marvel project inching closer, the 48-year-old actor has been leaving no stone unturned in its promotions. However, what has grabbed everyone’s attention is Bale’s recent comment on filmmaker Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’.

Known for immortalising the character of the Caped Crusader with his phenomenal performances in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Bale in a recent interaction with Variety revealed not watching the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale added while expressing his desire to watch ‘The Batman’ soon.

Well, that wasn’t all as Bale didn’t hold back from showering ‘The Batman’ star Pattinson with praise. “Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things,” Bale continued.

In another promotional interview, Bale stunned everyone by stating that he had no clue about what Marvel Cinematic Universe was all about until he agreed to essay the role of Gorr the God Butcher. Read more about it here.

While the phenomenal success of Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ motivated the makers to announce a sequel recently, fans are currently waiting to see Bale essay the menancing role of Gorr the God Butcher in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Marvel movie. Slated to release on July 7, 2022, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also feature Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles.

