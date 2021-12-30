Chrissy Teigen reveals results of her eyebrow transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen has shown off her new eyebrow hairs after revealing that she had undergone surgical treatment on her brows last month.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Teigen appeared makeup free as she moved her face to capture her full brows.

“Welcome, new brow hairs!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

In November, Teigen told her Instagram followers she was having “eyebrow transplant surgery”, a procedure which takes donor hairs from the head and transplants them to the brows.

She shared the news in an Instagram story of herself in a doctor’s office with markings around her brows.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they takes hairs from the back of your head,” she said.

She later posted an updating to her stories showing much darker, fuller eyebrows.

“A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again. Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did,” she added.

Dr Jason Champagne, one of the plastic surgeons who carried out Teigen’s procedure, described the surgery as a “permanent solution to regain hair”.

Reposting Teigen’s story on his Instagram, he said: “Eyebrows play a significant role in setting the balance of the facial aesthetic.

“Whether you’ve over-tweezed in the past or you’ve always had sparse eyebrows, eyebrow hair transplantation is a natural-looking, permanent option.”

According to experts at the Harley Street Hair Clinic in London, the results of an eyebrow transplant typically present four to six months after the treatment, and the full effects will be achieved by 10 months.

Unlike eyebrow hairs, the donor hairs from the scalp will grow much longer, as they do on the head. This means they will need to be trimmed more often.

“This is completely standard for eyebrow implants and after some time the transplanted hair can adjust and might no longer need trimming,” the clinic said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chrissy Teigen reveals results of her eyebrow transplant surgery