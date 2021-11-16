Chrissy Teigen accused of being ‘tone-deaf’ after hosting Squid Game-themed party: ‘The rich are at it again’

Chrissy Teigen has been accused of being “tone-deaf” after hosting aSquid Game-themed party during which celebrity guests participated in challenges like those portrayed on the show.

Teigen held the party based on the popular Netflix show, which sees individuals struggling with debt participate in deadly children’s games, over the weekend, with the Cravings author later sharing photos from the event.

In pictures posted to Instagram, Teigen and her guests, who included fellow celebrities such as Shay Mitchel and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, dressed up as characters from the show.

The party also saw Teigen and husband John Legend’s home transformed into the set of the show, while servers dressed as Squid Game’s guards passed out refreshments, according to People.

“Where do I even begin!! What an absolutely epic night,” Teigen captioned the Instagram photo album. “My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey.”

On Twitter, however, many people found issue with Teigen’s decision to host a party based on the South Korean show, with some accusing the cookbook author of being “tone-deaf” and “missing the point”.

“I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone-deaf. Squid Game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super f***ed up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends.”

“The simply unmatched irony of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party for all their rich celeb friends,” someone else wrote.

While the comments under Teigen’s Instagram post have since been limited, many of her followers also took to the platform to share their criticisms of the party.

“This is so beyond tone-deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact Squid Game, which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,” one critic wrote, while another claimed that the former model had displayed a “complete lack of self-awareness”.

As of now, neither Teigen nor Legend have addressed the backlash over the party.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Teigen for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

