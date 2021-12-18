Chrishell Stause says women who won’t date shorter men are ‘missing out’

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause says women who don’t date men shorter than them are “missing out”.

The estate agent, 40, told TMZ that “chemistry” and how a person treats you is the most important part of a relationship.

Her comments come days after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland said during an interview that it is a “stupid assumption” that men should be taller than their female partners.

Stause is currently dating her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim, 44, who is around four inches shorter than her.

“I honestly just think the height thing is so ridiculous, it doesn’t matter, “ Stause told TMZ.

“What year are we in now? How old are we? Who cares? It’s more about what’s inside.

“It’s about how they treat you and if you guys have chemistry, I think the height thing is overdone.”

When asked what she would say to women who refuse to date shorter men, Stause responded: “That’s their prerogative, but they’re missing out.”

In an interview with SiriusXM ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya said their height difference has never affected their relationship.

“She’s not that much taller than me, let’s just put this out there,” Holland said, adding that it is a “stupid assumption” that their heights should be an issue.

Zendaya, 25, is 5 ft 10 inches, and Holland, 25, is 5 ft 8 inches.

“This is normal too,” Zendaya said. “My mum is taller than my dad. I honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn’t know that people cared. I had no construct of it.”

Their comments have been supported by The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil, who said “someone’s height is truly the least important or interesting thing about them”.

In a post to her Instagram this week, Jamil said the “gender stereotype that too many women still uphold” makes her sad and confused.

“Why do men deserve to be mocked and ostracized over something they can’t help,” she wrote, adding: “You’re all missing out on something that could be amazing because you’ve taken someone out of the running over a societal standard rather than basing it off actual chemistry.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chrishell Stause says women who won’t date shorter men are ‘missing out’