Chrishell Stause opens up about relationship with G Flip and falling for someone non-binary

Chrishell Stause has spoken candidly about her relationship with Australian musician G Flip, and why the couple was able to connect on “such a deep level so quickly”.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, revealed that she was dating G Flip, whose full name is Georgia Claire Flipo, during the reunion episode of the reality TV show, after Stause and her co-worker and boss, Jason Oppenheim, announced the end of their relationship in the final episode.

When asked about her relationship with the singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, Stause told host Tan France: “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life.”

Stause has since elaborated on the couple’s relationship in an Instagram video, where she spoke about falling for the 27 year old, and discussed their gender identity.

“For those that are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

In the video, Stause then proceeded to give some “context” to fans who are “confused” or “worried,” with the real estate agent beginning the video by reiterating that you “don’t get to choose” who you fall for.

Stause then reflected on her relationship with Oppenheim, which ended because the couple had differing views about starting a family, explaining that that doesn’t “diminish how much love, you know, we have for each other, Jason and I, and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy”.

“And in this current situation with G, it’s one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made, and the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like,” she continued.

In the video, Stause then opened up about her sexuality, with the real estate agent explaining that, for her, it is about “the person, it is about their heart”.

“For me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is. And with G, they identify as non-binary, so their pronouns are they/them, and everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female,” Stause said. “And so that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

Stause concluded the video expressing her happiness and assuring her followers and fans that they don’t have to “worry”.

“I’m happy, and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love,” she added.

In the caption, Stause also encouraged her followers to tag “helpful accounts” so that she could pin them, before thanking her fans for listening.

The video prompted an outpouring of praise from Stause’s loved ones, including Oppenheim, who wrote: “Such a beautiful video,” and G Flip, who commented: “Well said beautiful.”

Fans also shared their support, with one person writing: “Thank you for sharing your beautiful, open perspective about your future and your relationships,” while another said: “Educate your audience! This is incredible of you. Well done.”

