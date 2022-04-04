Chris Rock’s brother Tony tears into Will Smith during comedy show

Chris Rock’s brother Tony tore into Will Smith after the actor slapped Rock at the Oscars.

Smith walked on stage to slap Rock, who was presenting an award at the film awards ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Friday (1 April), five days after the incident, Smith made the decision to step down from the Academy following reports he would face disciplinary action. The decision has stripped him of his membership to the Oscars awards body.

While Rock himself has said he is “still processing what happened”, his brother Tony – who is also a comedian – has hit out at the King Richard star during a comedy set performed over the weekend.

In a video clip obtained by The Shade Room, Tony – who is one of Rock’s six siblings – said that he did not want to open his show by addressing the controversy.

He went on, however, to say: “You gonna hit my motherf***ing brother because your b**** gave you a side-eye?”

Tony opened the show, stating: “If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain’t the mother******* Oscars.

“And if you walk your a** up here, you ain’t nominated for s*** but these motherf***ing hands. Oh, we are going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!”

During a recent Twitter Q&A, Tony was asked whether he accepted Smith’s apology to his brother, to which he replied: “No.”

Answering one fan who asked:“Who you think hits harder Will or Jada boyfriend?” Tony said: “Mama Rock.”

Asked how his brother was after the altercation, Tony responded: “Still rich.”

Steve Coogan is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the on-stage altercation, accusing Smith of “appalling arrogance”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chris Rock’s brother Tony tears into Will Smith during comedy show