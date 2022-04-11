Chris Rock Jokes 'Wont Talk Until I'm Paid' After Will Smith Was Banned For 10 Years From Oscars

The Academy recently announced that Will Smith will be banned for the next 10 years for slapping Chris Rock on stage. Rock is yet to publicly release a statement about the whole fiasco, though he spoke about it briefly during his show in Boston. He has now joked about the incident again and said that he won’t be talking about Smith slapping him unless he was getting paid for it. The whole Oscar slapgate controversy garnered worldwide media attention and soon became one of the most talked-about incidents in pop-culture.

As per a report by a California-based paper, Desert Sun, during his April 8 show in Fantasy Spring, Chris Rock joked about the incident that happened with Will Smith and said that he finally got his hearing back. He said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about [the Will Smith incident] until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Variety previously reported that Rock had broken his silence about the incident during his show in Boston and said that ‘he was still processing what happened’. The comedian said that he will talk about it when he was ready and it will definitely be ‘funny’. Meanwhile, the board members of the Academy preponed their meeting and announced that Will Smith was banned from attending any events related to the Oscars for the next 10 years. Also, Smith was not stripped of his Best Actor win for King Richard. Netizens reacted to the announcement via social media, take a look here.

Will Smith doesn’t have to go to the Academy Awards for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock. What’s second prize? — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 8, 2022

Will Smith isn’t tough. Chris Rock is tough. He gets sucker slapped by a brooding egoist and then never even TOUCHES his face. Doesn’t leave, doesn’t lose it, doesn’t hold a presser, simply carries on flawlessly, for the sake of the next winner. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/8CtZbHbdcZ — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) March 29, 2022

Will Smith got banned from Oscars gala and other Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. That is how dangerous simping could be, you lose yourself, lose your dreams, lose respects, lose your career just for a woman who will live with/without you. — Shola (@jayythedope) April 8, 2022

Will Smith becoming a supervillain overnight after a 30 year flawless record is a reminder that all that respectability tap-dancing won’t save you when they decide that you’re no longer “one of the good ones” — Josh Ben-Shachar (@lawless08) April 9, 2022

Will Smith shouldn’t have smacked Chris Rock, and is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. Meanwhile on same planet, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar spoke at a Nazi rally, are still in Congress, hanging out with the GOP frontrunner Trump at Mar-a-Lago with full endorsements. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 8, 2022

So, whats the punishment for Chris Rock for making fun of a medical condition????

I mean if someone were to insult a patient about their condition, is that ok? — Shenal Dilmith (@flyingLunatic10) April 8, 2022

Rich people in Hollywood be debating what to about rich person Will Smith slapping rich person Chris Rock WHILE INFLATION IS DESTROYING THE POOR AND MIDDLE CLASS WHO WATCH THEIR FUCKING MOVIES. Few understand this. — Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) April 9, 2022

Chris rock should be banned too it was the OSCARS not a ROAST. I don’t think you would be too happy if he joked about cancer. — Laura Lockman (@LauraCookie82) April 9, 2022

