Chris Rock Jokes 'Wont Talk Until I'm Paid' After Will Smith Was Banned For 10 Years From Oscars

Posted on April 11, 2022

The Academy recently announced that Will Smith will be banned for the next 10 years for slapping Chris Rock on stage. Rock is yet to publicly release a statement about the whole fiasco, though he spoke about it briefly during his show in Boston. He has now joked about the incident again and said that he won’t be talking about Smith slapping him unless he was getting paid for it. The whole Oscar slapgate controversy garnered worldwide media attention and soon became one of the most talked-about incidents in pop-culture.

As per a report by a California-based paper, Desert Sun, during his April 8 show in Fantasy Spring, Chris Rock joked about the incident that happened with Will Smith and said that he finally got his hearing back. He said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about [the Will Smith incident] until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Variety previously reported that Rock had broken his silence about the incident during his show in Boston and said that ‘he was still processing what happened’. The comedian said that he will talk about it when he was ready and it will definitely be ‘funny’. Meanwhile, the board members of the Academy preponed their meeting and announced that Will Smith was banned from attending any events related to the Oscars for the next 10 years. Also, Smith was not stripped of his Best Actor win for King Richard. Netizens reacted to the announcement via social media, take a look here.

