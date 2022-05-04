Chris Rock jokes ‘Was that Will Smith?’ after Dave Chappelle attacked on stage

Chris Rock cracked a Will Smith joke after Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May).

The comedian was wrapping up his set when a man ran on stage and knocked him to the floor.

Security officers quickly intervened and pulled the suspect off Chappelle, before detaining the offender.

Sean Azari (@rebhorn) captured the incident on camera, and afterwards, Rock can be heard asking “Was that Will Smith?” as he embraced his fellow comedian on stage, leading to huge cheers from the crowd.

