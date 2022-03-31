Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith Oscars slap

Chris Rock has broken his silence over Will Smith hitting him onstage at the Oscars on Sunday (27 March).

The comedian addressed the altercation on Wednesday night (30 March) at the sold-out Boston show of his Ego Death tour, where he said he was “still processing” what happened last weekend.

Smith struck and swore at Rock after the 57-year-old comedian made a joke about the appearance of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, live on stage at the Oscars awards ceremony. The slap made headlines around the world and Smith is now facing the prospect of disciplinary action from the Academy.

Rock on Wednesday addressed the audience at his show, beginning it by saying: “Soooo, how was your weekend?”

After the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation, Rock, 57, continued: “Let me be all misty and s***”, with tears in his eyes.

“I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that…” Rock added, saying: “I had written a whole show before this weekend.

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

More to follow.

