Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On Altercation With Will Smith At Oscars 2022

Days after the infamous event that took place at Oscars 2022, Chris Rock has finally decided o break his silence about Will Smith slapping him. The altercation occurred when Smith slapped Rock after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The live audience was confused whether the whole thing was set up or a joke, but things were made clear as Smith hurled profanities as he sat back on his seat. As per several reports, the Academy has began formal disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

As per Variety, Chris Rock spoke about the infamous event at his standup show in Boston. Rock addressed the elephant in the room and said that he was still trying to process what happened. He said, “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

The whole slap gate debacle garnered worldwide media attention and became a topic if intense debate. Several artists like Zoë Kravitz, Jim Carrey and others weighed in their opinions on the topic. Variety also reported that Will Smith was asked to leave the venue after the whole incident, but he refused to do so. The Academy members will announce the disciplinary actions that will be taken against Smith after a meeting with the board on April 18.

I respect Chris Rocks professionalism. you see it was down to him to act like nothing happened and carry on the show or react aggressively and the oscars would have been finished before it started we see you and we hope you are doing alright #ChrisRock #oscars keep your head up — Savira Mahmood (@savira_mx) March 31, 2022

Will Smith isn’t tough. Chris Rock is tough. He gets sucker slapped by a brooding egoist and then never even TOUCHES his face. Doesn’t leave, doesn’t lose it, doesn’t hold a presser, simply carries on flawlessly, for the sake of the next winner. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/8CtZbHbdcZ — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) March 29, 2022

It’s not ok to come up on stage and hit a dude cause you don’t like the humor. It’s not ok at a Comedy Club, concert hall or hosting some cheeseball award show. Chris Rock is a stand up comedian and a standup guy who carried on. I think I would have run. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 28, 2022

Oscars host Wanda Sykes says it was “gross” for The Academy to allow Will Smith to stay after slapping Chris Rock: “For them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of that show … I was like, ‘How gross is this?’ This is just the wrong message.” pic.twitter.com/cEbPj6SWMk — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, since the event took place, Smith was seen dancing at the Vanity Fair after party with his Oscar award that he won for King Richard. He later shared a statement and apologized to Rock and the Academy for his behavior.

