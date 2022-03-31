Chris Rock addresses whether he’s spoken to Will Smith after actor hit him at Oscars

Chris Rock has addressed whether he has spoken to Will Smith in the wake of the actor hitting him at the Oscars.

During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award. He called her “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head, which prompted Smith to stride onto the stage and slap the comedian.

From his seat, he then shouted at him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”.

It was reported that Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed the pair had sorted out their issues after the ceremony, but the rapper later revealed he had said no such thing.

Now, at Rock’s first stand-up show since the incident, the comedian referenced the matter. Without mentioning Smith’s name, Rock said of the fallout on Wednesday (30 March): “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

He also said he is “still processing what happened” during the ceremony, which has become the most talked about moment despite Coda’s Best Picture victory.

At the stand-up show, a heckler, who shouted Smith’s name while Rock was performing, was reportedly escorted out of the venue.

Despite a source close to Rock claiming he “had no idea” Pinkett Smith had alopecia, the comedian is yet to comment on whether or not he did.

On Monday (28 March), Smith, who won Best Actor at the ceremony for King Richard, apologised for his actions, saying that he understands that jokes are part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

The Academy has said it may discipline Smith for the incident.

Will Smith accepting the Best Actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’ (Getty Images)

Smith’s actions have divided opinion in Hollywood and on social media, with a number of celebrities, critics and public figures – including senators and British MPs – offering their thoughts on the incident.

New footage of the direct aftermath of the moment that wasn’t seen on the Oscars broadcast has been released, showing Rock looking dazed immediately after Smith struck him.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here. See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here, and read about the biggest talking points here.

