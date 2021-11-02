Chris Pratt will voice Garfield in upcoming animated film

Chris Pratt has been cast as the voice of Garfield in Sony’s new animated adaptation of the film.

Produced by Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment, the new film will be written by Finding Nemo screenwriter David Reynolds.

Created by Jim Davis, the lasagne-loving cat first appeared in comics in 1978.

A release date for the film hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be available in cinemas globally, except for China.

This isn’t going to be Pratt’s first voiceover work. He will also portray Super Mario in Illumination Entertainment’s adaptation of the video game franchise.

The 42-year-old actor has also lent his voice to Barley Lightfoot in Disney and Pixar’s Onward and Emmet Brickowski in Warner Bros’ Lego Movie films.

Bill Murray was the voice of Garfield in previous films Garfield: The Movie and its sequel, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Both films merged animation and live-action.

Pratt was most recently seen on Amazon Prime’sThe Tomorrow War, and is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

