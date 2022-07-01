Chris Pincher: ‘Unsubstantiated allegations’ against whip at time Boris Johnson promoted him, No 10 confirms

Downing Street was aware of “unsubstantiated allegations” against Christopher Pincher at the time Boris Johnson promoted him to deputy chief whip, but they were not deemed sufficient to block the appointment, No 10 has revealed.

A No 10 spokesperson insisted that Mr Johnson was not urged not to appoint Mr Pincher to the post, which includes responsibilities for MPs’ welfare.

But the spokesperson refused to explain what the allegations against the Tamworth MP were or the extent of the prime minister’s knowledge of them in February, when he restored him to a role which he had previously resigned in 2017 over previous claims of sexual harassment.

Initially, the spokesperson said that Mr Johnson was “not aware of any allegations” against Pincher when he chose him for the job. But he later corrected himself to say the PM was “not aware of any specific allegations”.

Mr Pincher was subjected to the same vetting process by the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team undergone by all appointees to roles within the government, the spokesperson said.

“In the absence of any formal complaint, it was not appropriate to stop the appointment on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations,” he said.

Mr Johnson and Mr Pincher exchanged text messages last night around the time of the MP announcing his resignation, said No 10.

The PM accepted his resignation and said that it was the right thing to do, said the spokesperson, who said that Mr Johnson regarded Mr Pincher’s behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Unusually for a government resignation, no letter from Mr Johnson thanking the former whip for his service has been written and none will be published.

The spokesperson did not explain what aspects of Mr Pinchers’ behaviour the PM regarded as unacceptable. In his resignation letter, the MP says only that he got drunk and embarrassed himself and others. But he is alleged to have made unwanted sexual advances, groping two young men in a private members’ club in London.

Source Link Chris Pincher: ‘Unsubstantiated allegations’ against whip at time Boris Johnson promoted him, No 10 confirms