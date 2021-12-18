Chris Noth dropped by A3 Artists Agency after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency, a day after sexual assault allegations were made against him by two women.

The Sex and the City star, who signed with A3 earlier this year, was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

The allegations were made in a report published on Thursday (16 December) by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth has denied the allegations as “categorically false” and has said the encounters were consensual.

Noth told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The actor, who played Mr Big in the HBO series, has recently appeared in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, which began earlier this month.

One of the accusers said seeing Noth in the spotlight again while promoting And Just Like That is what prompted her “to try to go public” with her allegations.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chris Noth dropped by A3 Artists Agency after sexual assault allegations