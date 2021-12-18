Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by a third woman

A third woman has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault over an alleged incident in 2010.

The new accusation, made on Friday 17 December, came one day after the Sex and the City actor was accused of rape by two women – allegations he has denied.

In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant in 2010.

The actor denied the allegation, with his representative saying: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Ava alleged that, at the end of one of her shifts, Noth followed her into her manager’s empty office and pressed her body against a desk, kissed her and digitally penetrated her. She was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying ‘no’,” she said. “I was so hopeful that would be the end of it.”

She said she tried to push him with her arms and body, adding: “My limbs hurt in the morning.”

The other two women who accused Noth of sexual assault claimed that they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Noth told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth was dropped by his talent agent after the initial allegations came out.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

