Chris Hemsworth To Give Up His Mjolnir Soon? Says 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Might Be His Last MCU Movie

Chris Hemsworth became a global star after he starred as the God of Thunder in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2011 movie Thor. Since then, Hemsworth has played the superhero in several MCU movies and three solo Thor movies. He is currently gearing up for the release of the 4th solo Thor movie titled Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be releasing next month. Recently, Hemsworth revealed that he might be saying goodbye to Thor soon and, Thor: Love and Thunder could be his last MCU movie.

In an interview with Wired, Hemsworth confessed that Love and Thunder might be his final Marvel movie. The actor said that he had played the character for more than ten, or eleven years and would love the play Thor for years to come. He said, “”Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are. Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that.”

Further praising filmmaker Taika Waititi’s fresh take on the Thor franchise, Chris said, “It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. I was, in Taika’s words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space… I love playing Thor – played it for many many years and would continue to do so if people wanted me to. The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing it each time and not having it be predictable for an audience and having it be something they’ve seen before… And that is a challenge but part of the fun.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be releasing in India on July 7, 2022 and will follow Thor in his attempt to find inner peace. However, he must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster—who has become the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods. The movie also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

