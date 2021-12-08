Chris Hemsworth Talks About His Marvel Future Post 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

With Sony and Disney announcing another Spider-Man trilogy just days before the release of Tom Holland’s much-awaited ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Chris Hemsworth, known for essaying the role of the mighty Thor, was recently quizzed about his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Australian actor looked pretty surprised by the question, he didn’t shy away from sharing his piece of mind and readily agreed to return if he gets a call.

Hemsworth’s character Thor has been an integral part of Marvel’s Avengers, alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and has featured in seven MCU movies, with his eighth ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ all set to release next year. So when Hemsworth was quizzed about getting a character extension like Holland, he responded, “How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they’ll have me, I’ll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going.”

The 38-year-old actor, who is currently in Prague, filming his next, has won over the audience with his portrayal of the God of Thunder. And with Hemsworth teaming up with Taika Waititi once again for another Thor movie, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the upcoming Marvel project. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also star Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale, who will be seen as Gorr the God Butcher.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is currently busy filming the sequel to ‘Extraction’. While the 2020 Netflix movie turned out to be one of the most-viewed movies on the giant online streaming platform, ‘Extraction 2’ is expected to return with more adventure and high-octane action sequences.

