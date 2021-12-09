Chris Hemsworth hilariously shades younger brother Liam in ‘hilarious’ Instagram post

Fans were left in hysterics after Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his younger brother Liam Hemsworth on Instagram.

The Thor star shared a series of photos of himself and his brother with his 51.7 million followers earlier this week.

In the photos, Hemsworth, 38, and Liam, 31, bear a striking resemblance to one another. They are both bearded, dressed in white t-shirts and clasping hands.

The actor accompanied his post with the caption: “Always great interacting with my fans.”

“Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self,” he added. “Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude.

“He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look. Was great to meet you Leon good luck in the future.”

Jasin Boland – the photographer who took the photo of the siblings – wrote in the comments that “Leon” was a “great bloke” but that he is unsure who does “the better Australian accent”.

The photo has received more than 5 million likes on Instagram. Fans shared their appreciation of the amusing post in the comments.

“Caption killed me,” wrote one user, accompanied by a laughing emoji. “Uncanny,” said someone else.

The Hemsworth brothers – Liam, Chris and Luke – all starred in the Australian soap series Neighbours. Liam is best known for his role as Gale in The Hunger Games franchise, while Luke, 41, went on to star in the HBO hit series Westworld.

Hemsworth is currently in Prague filming the sequel to his 2020 action film Extraction.

He will next star in Marvel’s Thor sequel. Thor: Love and Thunder, which will arrive in cinemas in July 2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chris Hemsworth hilariously shades younger brother Liam in ‘hilarious’ Instagram post