Chris Froome suffers knee setback in preparations for new season

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been forced to delay his preparations for the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

The 36-year-old Briton revealed he damaged a tendon in his knee during pre-season training.

“I’ve just got back from doing some scans at the hospital,” Froome said on his YouTube channel.

“For the last 10 days or so I’ve been getting quite a bit of pain on the outside of my knee while I’m pedalling.

“Unfortunately I think just getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little bit too much.

“This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn’t ready to push that hard. It’s flared up and caused a bit of inflammation.

“What it means is I’m going to have to take the best part of a week off the bike before starting very gradually.

“It’s definitely a setback for me. I’m not too sure where I’m going to start the racing year and it’s going to push everything back slightly.”

