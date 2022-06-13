Chris Evans responds to seemingly edited Disneyland photo: ‘I don’t know what to do with my hands’

Chris Evans has responded to claims that his recent photo-op at Disneyland was edited, and his response is very relatable.

On 11 June, the actor visited Disneyland to promote his leading role in the upcoming Pixar film Lightyear. During the visit, Evans posed for pictures alongside Mickey Mouse, the Incredibles, and other popular Pixar characters.

But after Pixar shared the hilarious photoshoot to Twitter, it was the actor’s bizarre – seemingly edited – stance in the photos that had people talking.

Fans of the Captain America star couldn’t help but notice that Evans looked awkward standing next to the Disneyland characters. In each photo, the actor’s hands are seen inside his jean pockets, while his facial expression remains the same.

Now, Chris Evans has responded to the photoshop claims and blames the awkward photo-op on his hands.

“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose,” the Knives Out star tweeted on Sunday. “(And I don’t know what to do with my hands)”.

While Evans shut down all the photoshop rumours, that didn’t stop people from posting hilarious memes of the actor edited into various backgrounds.

Chris Evans stars as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story adaptation, Lightyear. The new animated film tells the origin story of the Toy Story action figure, who was voiced by Tim Allen in the original franchise.

On Monday, it was announced that the release of Lightyear will be banned in the United Arab Emirates amid reports the film includes a same-sex kiss. The movie reportedly includes a character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba who at one point kisses another woman with whom she is in a relationship.

Earlier this year, the same-sex kiss was restored by Pixar after staff released an open letter criticising Disney’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

