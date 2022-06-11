Chris Evans Is Ready To Reprise The Role Of Captain America In MCU But Has One Condition

Marvel may have moved on with their Phase 4 plans and introduced a couple of new superheroes after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, but MCU fans are still hoping for Chris Evans to make a dream return on the big screen as Captain America. Despite Marvel introducing Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, reports of Evans’ return to the MCU have been making rounds on the internet since a long time.

While the 40-year-old actor currently promoting his upcoming animated movie ‘Lightyear’, he was quizzed about the reports that have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. And to everyone’s surprise, Evans did say that he was open to reprising the popular Marvel character, but he did have one condition for his much-talked-about MCU comeback.

SEE ALSO: MCU Producer Reveals Why ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Loki’ And Other Phase 4 Projects Have Cliffhanger Endings

Talking to Comicbook, Evans said, “I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to. It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so, dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it would be a tall order.”

While Anthony Mackie’s Captain America is all set to get a separate project, the possibility of Evans returning in a cameo role is quite high. Plus, the fact that Marvel is currently exploring the multiverse, Evans’ return as Steve Rogers’ aka Captain America seriously cannot be ruled out.

Apart from Angus MacLane’s ‘Lightyear’, Chris Evans will also be seen in Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’ co-starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, and others. The film is slated to release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Maybe A Shah Rukh Khan Fan But Iman Vellani’s Favourite Bollywood Actor Is Aamir Khan; Watch

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Chris Evans Is Ready To Reprise The Role Of Captain America In MCU But Has One Condition