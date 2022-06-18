Chris Evans highlights importance of adopting older dogs in new puppy interview

Chris Evans has used an interview featuring puppies to also highlight the importance of adopting older dogs.

The Lightyear star took part in Buzzfeed’s popular “puppy interview”, where celebrities answer questions while playing with the young dogs.

After cuddling and playing with a litter of puppies however, Evans spoke about how he adopted his own dog, Dodger, as a full-grown canine.

He said: “I always thought when I adopted a dog, or rescued a dog, it would be a little puppy. Dodger was a full-grown dog.

“It wasn’t the story I had in my mind, but it ended up being the best decision of my life. I just think a lot of adult dogs and older dogs get overlooked, and that’s a shame.”

Evans adopted Dodger in April 2017 while filming the movie Gifted. He met Dodger during a scene in a dog pound and decided he “didn’t belong there”.

Two senior dogs, one with fluffy white fur and another with short brown fur, joined him on the set. The video shows Evans reaching out to pet them and speaking to them gently in order to “earn their trust”.

“They just have such a connection with whoever they’ve been around for a while,” he said. “That’s what makes an older dog’s love so special. You gotta earn it.”

The Captain America actor showered the older pooches with affectionate words and told the brown dog: “Hi guy. You are so sweet. Thanks bud. Thanks for trusting me.”

He later tweeted that it was the “greatest interview ever”, adding: “Thanks for letting me bring in some older pups, Buzzfeed! They deserve all the love and attention too.”

The video also showed Evans appearing overwhelmed by the puppies, as they clamoured over him to lick his face and play around his legs.

He took part in the interview to promote his upcoming film, Lightyear, which revolves around the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, a beloved character in the original Toy Story movie franchise.

When asked which Toy Story movie was his favourite, Evans, distracted by the little pooches, replied: “Who cares?”

He added in his tweet following the interview: “How can I ever go back to regular interviews???”

