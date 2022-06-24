Chris Evans finally gets rid of his iPhone 6s after seven years

Chris Evans revealed he finally upgraded his phone and officially got rid of his iconic iPhone 6s, after seven years.

The 41-year-old actor announced his purchase of a new phone on Thursday on Instagram, where he shared a photo of his old phone next to what appears to be the iPhone 1 3– one of Apple’s newest phones.

Evan said his goodbye to his iPhone 6s in the caption of his post and hilariously shared a few reasons why he needed an upgrade.

“RIP iPhone 6s,” he wrote. “We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drop from 100 per cent battery, to 15 per cent, to completely dead all within minutes.”

“It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal,” he concluded.

In the comments, other celebrities and fans made jokes about his iPhone 6s and questioned why he had it for so long.

“Not the grainy pictures,” Kate Beckinsale wrote, while reality star Vas J Morgan added: “I mean… It was time.”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote: “Please tell me you didn’t still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?!”

Octavia Spencer also acknowledged how she can relate to Evans, as she recently got a new phone.

“OMG! I just gave up my home button last week,” she wrote in the comments. “Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So…. #IFeelYouBuddy.”

On Twitter, fans responded to the Lightyear star’s post and discussed how they’ve gotten rid of their older iPhones as well.

“I can confirm that no less than 3 weeks ago we too had to lay our iPhone 6s to rest,” one wrote. “She passed peacefully and in her sleep as one morning she wouldn’t wake up. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”

“Me and my #iphone6s lasted a solid 5 years. Captain America‘s iPhone was a super soldier!,” another added.

This isn’t the first time fans have poked fun at Evans’ iPhone 6s. In a tweet shared back in May 2020, one Twitter user shared photos of Evans holding up his older device, which he’d had for more than two years at the time.

“Thinking about how Chris Evans is one of the most paid actors in Hollywood and still manages to have the iPhone 6 for at least two years,” the post reads.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chris Evans finally gets rid of his iPhone 6s after seven years