Chris Eubank Jr is set to go head-to-head with Liam Williams on 5 February in a new date for their middleweight clash.

The pair were originally set to fight one another on 11 December, but a shoulder injury forced Williams to withdraw and the bout was rescheduled for 29 January.

The fight has been delayed once again, however, with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) suspending all match-ups in the country this month.

The fight will still take place in Cardiff, with Welshman Williams set to fight in front of a home crowd – if fans are permitted in the venue.

Of January’s suspension of boxing, the BBBofC released the following statement.

“Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, Boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January.

“A further review by the Medical Panel and Stewards will take place prior to the planned recommencement of Boxing in February.”

Eubank Jr is 31-2 as a professional, while Williams is 23-3.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams gets new date after second cancellation