Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' Joins The Ranks Of Lowest Scoring MCU Movies On Rotten Tomatoes

Avengers: Endgame may have ended one of Marvel’s most successful periods and dominance in the superhero genre, but the success of Marvel’s Phase 4 fresh releases, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, earlier this year, motivated the giant studio to drop their most ambitious project, Eternals. And with the movie’s worldwide release date inching closer (Nov. 5), the ongoing buzz seems to be growing with each day. But despite all the noise that the upcoming Marvel movie has created online, the early mixed reviews of Eternals has landed it on the lower side of MCU projects on Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, you heard it right, Eternals is currently reviewed as the third-worst Marvel movie on the review-aggregation site.

With an average score of 69% from 72 reviews (currently), the Chloé Zhao directorial has managed to score better than The Incredible Hulk (67%) and Thor: The Dark World (66%) but it’s still on the lower side if compared to Marvel‘s previous releases.. While the score is expected to fluctuate in the coming days, we hope to see Eternals climb the ladder to earn a better spot. While Marvel movies usually end up scoring better, DCEU looks adamant to expand its universe with projects like Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and others lined up for release next year.

But with a long road ahead, it’s quite early to judge Eternals which features an ensemble star cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry.

While Zhao has confirmed that Eternals will be one of the longest movies in MCU, reports suggesting pop sensation Harry Styles’ Marvel debut in the post-credit scenes has already got MCU fans excited. Furthermore, the reports also suggest that the 27-year-old singer-turned-actor will be essaying the role of Thanos’ brother, Eros.

Cover Image: Instagram

