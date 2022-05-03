Chiranjeevi Recalls 'Humiliating' Delhi Trip While Sharing His Opinion On 'Hindi Row'; Recognises 'RRR' And 'Baahubali' Success

The ongoing language debate has turned into a national discussion post actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’s war of words online, and continues to gain more momentum with more actors joining the conversation. While actress Kangana Ranaut extended her support to the ‘Singham’ actor and backed his claim, recent comments by South Superstar Chiranjeevi on the ongoing row has left the internet divided.

Recalling his ‘humiliating’ 1988 Delhi trip, the 66-year-old actor praised ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali’ for helping Telugu cinema overcome ‘discrimination’ at a promotional event of his recently released film ‘Acharya’. “After so many years, I feel so proud, I can thump my chest. Our industry proved that we are no longer a regional cinema. Telugu cinema has removed these barriers and become part of Indian cinema. Everyone is amazed at our success. We have overcome the discrimination. Thanks to Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR,” Chiranjeevi said at the event.

During his speech, Chiranjeevi even talked about regional legends like N T Rama Rao, Vishnuvardhan, Sivaji Ganesan and others while highlighting how Hindi cinema was projected as Indian cinema at a National Award ceremony in Delhi (1988). “They were demigods to us. And there were no pictures of them. For me, it was humiliating. I felt very sad. They projected only Hindi cinema as Indian cinema. And they dismissed other industries as regional language cinema. They didn’t even bother to acknowledge its contribution,” the renowned South Superstar added.

While Devgn and Sudeep ended their online heated argument within a few hours, the ‘national language’ row has left the interent divided. And with Chiranjeevi’s comments grabbing everyone’s attention and the ongoing ‘Hindi Row’ is expected to gain more momentum online.

