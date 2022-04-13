Chipotle customer shares hack on how to get a $2 burrito

A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.

“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.

A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American chain that specialises in burritos, tacos, and quesadillas — is priced at almost $9, and extra for protein or guacamole fillings according to the chain’s online menu. That is a $7 difference in cost for customers who use Hutson’s hack.

TikTok users were blown away by Hutson’s Chipotle order secret, and took to the comments to share their own hacks for ordering a cheaper meal.

“I do it with cheese and rice,” said one user.

“I get a kids meal for $5.30,” commented someone else. “Two tacos, a drink, and chips”.

Hutson shared that she has been ordering what TikTok users deemed a “two-pointer” since she started eating at Chipotle as a child. A two-pointer and a three-pointer is a burrito that only consists of two or three items, with every ingredient except for protein and guacamole being one point. Ordering these secret menu items at Chipotle significantly lowers the cost of a standard burrito.

“It’s awkward when they charge it as a three pointer and I gotta say something,” Hutson said. When one TikTok user asked Hutson for an example of her response, she replied, “I just say, ‘Oh sorry, usually this is charged as two sides.’”

So far, the hack has worked for Hutson, and only one Chipotle worker has been hesitant to lower the price of her burrito in the many years she’s been ordering a two-point meal.

Since gaining popularity in the last two years, the social media app TikTok has become a virtual hub of users sharing their hacks for checking notes during a job interview, how to make too-tight jeans fit again, and how to ensure your McDonald’s fries are piping hot.

