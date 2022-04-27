Chipa guazú: Whip up this Paraguayan cornbread side for your next BBQ

Chipa guazú is a staple of Paraguayan cuisine, served at every asado (BBQ),” says Ramin Navai, HM ambassador to Paraguay.

“A typically hearty dish, it is a cornbread that has been enhanced with milk, cheese and blended sweetcorn… To give chipa guazú a British twist, replace the Paraguayan cheese (which is like a low-moisture mozzarella) with British cheddar.”

Chipa guazú

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1kg raw sweetcorn, sliced from about 8 cobs (or use tinned sweetcorn, drained)

100g butter, plus extra for greasing

2 onions, finely diced

5 eggs

250ml whole milk

300g Paraguayan cheese (or British cheddar), grated

100ml sunflower oil

Salt and ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan.

2. Blend the sweetcorn in a food processor until it reaches the consistency of porridge (if you’re using tinned sweetcorn, the mixture will be slightly wetter).

3. Melt half the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and fry for about five to seven minutes, until they are soft and translucent, but not coloured.

4. Combine the eggs, milk, cheese and onions in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater, and season with salt and pepper. Beat on medium speed to a smooth and slightly foamy consistency. (Alternatively, do this by hand using a wooden spoon.) Add the blended sweetcorn, along with the oil and the remaining butter and mix well.

5. Grease a large oven dish – something square or rectangular (about 20cm long) – and pour in the mixture

6. Bake the cornbread for about 45 minutes, until the top and the sides are golden brown, and the centre is set – it shouldn’t wobble when shaken and should have a texture a little like a dense soufflé (rather than cake); a skewer inserted into the middle won’t come out totally clean.

7. Leave the cornbread to stand for five minutes or so before cutting it into rough squares and serving as a side dish, alongside barbecued meat or anything you like!

‘The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook’ by Ameer Kotecha (published by Jon Croft Editions, £30; photography by David Loftus), available 28 April.

