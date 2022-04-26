At least four people have died after an explosion involving a minivan at the University of Karachi in Pakistan, according to local media reports. Police were quoted as saying that Chinese nationals were among the dead, and that counter-terrorism units have been dispatched to the scene.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Chinese nationals’ among at least four dead in blast at Karachi university