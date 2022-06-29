China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft captures striking photos of Mars

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday (June 29).

China’s Tianwen-1 successfully reached Mars in February 2021 on the country’s inaugural mission there. The photos were taken by one of its robotic rovers, fitted with cameras. It has been deployed on the surface, as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.

