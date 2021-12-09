China has said Australia, Britain and the United States will “pay the price” for their “mistaken acts” after diplomatic boycott of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, Reuters reported China’s foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link China says UK, US and Australia will ‘pay the price’ over diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics