China launches its third, most advanced aircraft carrier

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

China launched the Fujian, its third aircraft carrier, in an official ceremony on Friday morning (17 June).

It is the country’s latest and most advanced warship, and the first aircraft carrier to be domestically-built.

The launch is a significant step by China to modernise its military as the nation aims to rival the US at sea.

Fujian – named after the southeastern coastal province located opposite Taiwan – features a full-length flight deck with an electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch system.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link China launches its third, most advanced aircraft carrier