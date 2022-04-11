China censors gay references in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Chinese government has censored references to a same-sex romance in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie.

Warner Bros edited out six seconds of dialogue from the Chinese version of the third film, in which characters Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) reference their previous romantic relationship.

The two lines cut from the film include: “Because I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love”.

Despite these edits, the studio has confirmed that “the spirit of the film remains intact”.

In a statement addressing the edits, Warner Bros said in a statement to news.com.au: “As a studio, we’re committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release, and that extends to circumstances that necessitate making nuanced cuts in order to respond sensitively to a variety of in-market factors.

“Our hope is to release our features worldwide as released by their creators but historically we have faced small edits made in local markets.”

It concluded: “We want audiences everywhere in the world to see and enjoy this film, and it’s important to us that Chinese audiences have the opportunity to experience it as well, even with these minor edits.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling revealed that Dumbledore was gay after the release of her final book of the series Deathly Hallows in 2007.

While the headmaster’s sexuality was not discussed in the original books, it was hinted at in the first two Fantastic Beasts films and officially acknowledged onscreen in The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out in cinemas now.

