Children duck for cover as gunfire erupts at youth baseball game in South Carolina

Footage shows children ducking for cover as shots were fired during a youth baseball game in South Carolina on Monday (25 April).
North Charleston Police said that an investigation was underway into the shooting.
Witness Lori Ferguson told Live 5 News WCSC that she initially thought that the shots were fireworks.
“My son [was] on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless,” Ferguson said.
