Four police officers are being investigated after strip-searching a 15-year-old Black schoolgirl.

The Metropolitan Police cops have each been served with gross misconduct notices in relation to the incident which happened in 2020.

Known as Child Q, the teenager was searched by two female officers at a school in east London, without any other adults present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating. The girl had been wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “Four constables have now been advised that they are being investigated for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct, which does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow.”

There have been protests and political condemnation since news of the strip-search emerged in March.

Following the “traumatic” incident, Child Q’s family members described her as changing from a “happy-go-lucky girl to a timid recluse that hardly speaks”, who now self-harms and needs therapy.

The IOPC launched its investigation following a complaint in May 2021.

More follows

Source Link Child Q: Four Met Police officers investigated after strip-searching Black schoolgirl