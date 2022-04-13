Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas middle school.

Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star.

Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city.

Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel.

Emergency medical workers then transported the student to hospital.

More follows…

