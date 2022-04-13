Child at Trump rally says he’s excited to see Joe Biden

A clip of a boy at a rally for former US president Donald Trump has gone viral after he told a reporter he was excited to see Joe Biden.

The boy was quickly corrected by his parents, who had brought the family to the event in Selma, North Carolina.

There were suggestions on social media that the parents may have told their son they were going to see the president, who they believed was still Trump, following false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

