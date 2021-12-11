A 12-year-old boy has died following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Friday.

Aaron Webb, from the Greater Lisburn area, was killed in a collision involving a van while he was walking on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy.

Sergeant Braiden said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21.”

Source Link Child, 12, killed in road traffic collision in Co Antrim