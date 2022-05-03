Chicago seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Chicago on Tuesday announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party’s presidential nominee to the city in 2024.

The announcement was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth,” Lightfoot said, “and I am excited for the chance to show the world why Chicago is an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest.”

Pritzker said, “Illinois has led the way delivering for America’s working families,” including raising the minimum wage and expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care. He noted former President Barack Obama is from Chicago.

“I’m proud to invite the nation to explore the Land of Lincoln and Obama,” Pritzker said.

