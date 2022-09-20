‘Chhello Show’, A Gujarati Film Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2023

The Film Federation of India (FFI) has named “Chhello Show’, a coming-of-age drama in Gujarati, as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards.

On October 14, Pan Nalin’s film, which is titled “Last Film Show” in English, will debut in theatres all around the nation. FFI Secretary General Supran Sen informed PTI that “Chhello Show” is India’s official entry for the Oscars 2023.”

‘CHHELLO SHOW’ is India’s entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars, meaning that ‘RRR’ cannot be nominated in the category. pic.twitter.com/Jt5duft36E — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2022

Producers of the movie include Marc Duale, Chhello Show LLP, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and Jugaad Motion Pictures.

The Chhello Show took home the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival in October 2021. The movie had its international premiere as the opening picture at the Tribeca Film Festival in June of last year. It stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta.

Director Nalin’s personal memories of falling in love with cinema as a young child in rural Gujarat served as the basis for the plot. The narrative of a nine-year-old boy, who starts a lifelong deep connection with cinema after he bribes his way into a dilapidated movie theatre and spends a summer viewing films from the projection booth, is told in this movie, which is set in a distant rural community in Saurashtra.

India’s official entry for the Oscars last year was the Tamil drama “Koozhangal” (“Pebbles”), which was directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS. However, the film didn’t make the shortlist. Aamir Khan’s “Lagaan” was the last Indian movie to advance to the top five in 2001. We’re hoping we succeed this time around.

