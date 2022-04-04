Chelsie Whibley death: CBBC star dies after suffering from cystic fibrosis, aged 30

CBBC star Chelsie Whibley has died, aged 30.

The actor, who appeared in shows Dani’s House and Sadie J had cystic fibrosis. Her husband Glyn announced the news in a statement, saying Whibley died on Saturday (2 April).

“This morning Chelsie took a rapid turn for the worse and became unresponsive,” he wrote. “She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital.

“It is with deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that our dearest beautiful Chelsie sadly passed away this afternoon at 2.45pm.”

Glyn continued: “It was very quick and she was not in any pain. I know you will all want to send your condolences but we ask to please limit it to comments below in this very distressing time.”

He hailed Whibley as an “inspiration”, adding: “we will love you always.”

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system.

In 2020, Whibley spoke out about wanting to have lockdown restrictions eased so she could see her family.

“It feels like even more time is being taken away from me,” she told The Sun. “It’s just heartbreaking beyond words.”

“I know that seeing my friends and family is too dangerous and it could be enough to tip my body over the edge. But on the other hand, I don’t know how much time I have and it breaks me knowing I can’t see them.”

Chelsie Whibley has died after suffering from cystic fibrosis (Chelsie Whibley)

As well as appearing on CBBC shows, Whibley also performed in panto alongside Jason Flemying and House of Cards actor Kate Mara.

Whibley was told by doctors she would not survive past the age of 16, but defied that prognosis.

