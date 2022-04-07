Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel

Chelsea’s Champions League defence is all but over, Thomas Tuchel has admitted.

Karim Benzema’s scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid took control of the quarter-final tie, giving the Blues a mountain to climb in the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.

Tuchel, who appeared angry and deflated, effectively conceded Chelsea are now odds-on to relinquish their Champions League crown as he spoke to the press following the 3-1 defeat.

Kai Havertz’s goal gives the Blues nothing more than a slim chance of turning the tie around in Spain next week.

