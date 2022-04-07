Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Chelsea’s Champions League defence is all but over, Thomas Tuchel has admitted.

Karim Benzema’s scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid took control of the quarter-final tie, giving the Blues a mountain to climb in the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.

Tuchel, who appeared angry and deflated, effectively conceded Chelsea are now odds-on to relinquish their Champions League crown as he spoke to the press following the 3-1 defeat.

Kai Havertz’s goal gives the Blues nothing more than a slim chance of turning the tie around in Spain next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Chelsea’s Champions League defence all but over after Real Madrid defeat, says Tuchel