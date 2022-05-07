Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups after Blues confirm £4.25bn sale to Todd Boehly

(Getty Images)

Chelsea FC are on the verge of a sale, with the club confirming in the early hours of Saturday that a deal had been struck with LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

Since Roman Abramovich put the Blues on the market in March there have been dozens of reports, interested parties and bids, with the Boehly bid – which also includes Hansjorg Wyss and Clearlake Capital – ultimately set to complete a deal worth £4.25bn in total. That constitutes £2.5bn to buy the shares of the club, along with a further £1.75bn committed to future spending in several areas including the women’s team, the academy and club infrastructure.

Details are still emerging over the full implications of the bid but a 10-year block on the sale of shares indicates this will be a long-term purchase, while the deal could go through around the end of the current Premier League season. Chelsea are in action on Saturday afternoon, with Thomas Tuchel’s side facing Wolves as they look to secure a top-four finish and a Champions League berth for next term in the process. Follow all the news and reaction to the Chelsea sale, plus team news and live action from Chelsea vs Wolves below:

Show latest update 1651927503 Chelsea latest news Team news on the way shortly for Chelsea’s Premier League match against Wolves. Thomas Tuchel with big calls to make in midfield and, as usual, on whether Romelu Lukaku is to be called back into the line-up in attack. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 13:45 1651926603 Chelsea Women’s WSL title bid is a pressure release, not a worry, says Emma Hayes Emma Hayes says her anxiety is reserved for getting son Harry to school on time rather than trying to deliver a third consecutive Women’s Super League title for Chelsea on the last day of the season. Leaders Chelsea head into their final game at home to Champions League-chasing Manchester United on Sunday with a one-point advantage over Arsenal. The Gunners finish their season at West Ham knowing victory over their London rivals may not be enough to stop Chelsea claiming a fifth WSL title. Asked if she suffers from nerves ahead of big games, Hayes said at her pre-match press conference: “Do you know I get really nervous when Harry won’t get out of the door in time to get to school. That’s when I get anxious. “I get nervous around my child going too fast on his bike towards the end of the road. Terrified. That’s nerves. “This is pleasure, joy, release. Being in a dressing room of people who are amazing. “This season hasn’t been plain sailing, it was always going to go to the last day and we’re ready.” Hayes is on the brink of winning a 10th major trophy as Chelsea manager and downplayed the pressure at a club used to success. She said: “I’m from a council estate, trust me pressure was putting money on the table to pay the bills as a child. This is not pressure. “Look at the inflation, the rising costs for people to pay their bills. Football is far from pressure. I enjoy the situation, but more importantly I enjoy representing a club I absolutely adore. “To be in a position where we can continue to win on behalf of Chelsea is something I think I was born for.” Chelsea have the double in their sights with the FA Cup final against Manchester City to come on May 15. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 13:30 1651926003 Chelsea sale latest news …and part two of the Chelsea timeline under Roman Abramovich Villas-Boas’ assistant and club legend Roberto Di Matteo was brought in to see out the rest of the 2011-12 season and led Chelsea to their first Champions League triumph when they beat Bayern Munich at their home stadium, the Allianz Arena. Di Matteo was then named permanent manager but was sacked in November after Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League and replaced by former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez for the remainder of the campaign. The move was unpopular with supporters but he delivered success in the form of Chelsea‘s first Europa League trophy. Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a two-and-a-half year spell and won the club’s first Premier League title since 2010 in his second season in charge. But a poor run of form in the 2015-16 season saw him dismissed in December after he lost the dressing room. Hiddink stepped in again for a second time but could not salvage the season as Chelsea finished 10th in the league — their lowest placing in the Abramovich era. Italy coach Antonio Conte arrived and he had an immediate impact at Chelsea, winning the Premier League title in his first season. He led the club to FA Cup success in 2017-18 but was sacked after Chelsea failed to finish in the top four. Compatriot Maurizio Sarri took over and enjoyed a successful year in charge at Stamford Bridge, winning the Europa League and finishing third in the league, but left for Serie A side Juventus at the end of the season. Club legend Frank Lampard returned to London and guided Chelsea, operating under a transfer embargo, to a fourth-placed finish in the league. Chelsea spent 200 million pounds in the transfer window before the 2020-21 campaign as they looked to bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City but Lampard was sacked in January with the team languishing in ninth. After Thomas Tuchel took over, Chelsea edged out a top four finish and won their second Champions League title in May 2021. Tuchel’s first full season included UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup success, while they are currently third in the league. Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club. The club is sold in May to a consortium led by Todd Boehly for 4.25 billion pounds. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 13:20 1651925403 Chelsea sale latest Reuters have compiled a timeline of the Roman Abramovich era. Here’s part 1: Abramovich bought the Premier League club from Ken Bates in 2003 for a reported 140 million pounds ($172.70 million). The Russian arrived at Chelsea in June and went on a 100 million pounds spending spree in his first transfer window, bringing in the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Hernan Crespo and Claude Makelele. Claudio Ranieri’s side finished second behind champions Arsenal in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, before the Italian manager was dismissed at the end of the campaign. Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho took over at Stamford Bridge after winning the Champions League with Porto in May and guided Chelsea to Premier League and League Cup success in his first season at the helm. Chelsea retained the league title the following season, and added another League Cup as well as an FA Cup to their collection in 2006-07 but relinquished the league crown to Manchester United. The Champions League remained out of Mourinho’s grasp during his time in London and he left the club in September 2007. Avram Grant, who was appointed Chelsea‘s director of football in July, succeeded Mourinho and took Chelsea to their first Champions League final in 2008 but departed after a trophy-less campaign. Luiz Felipe Scolari arrived in London as a World Cup-winning manager with a glittering CV but was sacked after only seven months in charge, with Chelsea sitting fourth in the Premier League and in contention for the Champions League. Russia coach Guus Hiddink was named interim manager until the end of the season as Chelsea went on to win the FA Cup and secured Champions League football with a third-placed finish in the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti was next through the door at Chelsea and led them to their only Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season in charge. The Italian coach was unable to repeat his achievements the following campaign, however, as Chelsea finished second in the league and Ancelotti was sacked after a trophy-less 2010-11 season. Andre Villas-Boas replaced Ancelotti after winning four trophies in the previous season with Porto but the Portuguese coach was dismissed nine months into the job, winning less than half of his games in charge. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 13:10 1651924803 Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Mateo Kovacic Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic is a “very important” player for the Blues and his full return from injury could prove decisive across the final weeks. Quite aside from the off-field matters, there’s an FA Cup final on the horizon and still Premier League points to accumulate to secure a top-four finish, or third preferably for the manager. Here’s what the boss has to say ahead of today’s match with Wolves: Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 13:00 1651923603 Chelsea sale latest news Following is the process for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club after the English Premier League side said a consortium, led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, had won the bid to acquire the club. PURCHASE AGREEMENT The Clearlake-Boehly consortium, which was selected by New York bank Raine as Chelsea‘s preferred bidder last week, will sign a binding agreement to acquire the club. Chelsea‘s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, cleared the path for the takeover on Thursday after he dismissed reports that he wanted the repayment of a loan to the club, reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.85 billion). SPECIAL LICENCE Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine but before Britain imposed sanctions on the oligarch, effectively giving the government control of the club. The British government will issue a special license for any sale after receiving satisfactory evidence that Abramovich will not make any financial gain from the deal. PREMIER LEAGUE OWNERS’ AND DIRECTORS’ TEST After receiving the licence, the consortium will need to pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test before completing a takeover. The test outlines requirements that would prohibit an individual from becoming an owner or director of a club. These include criminal convictions for a wide range of offences, a ban by a sporting or professional body, or breaches of certain football regulations such as match-fixing. MAY 31 DEADLINE In March, Chelsea were issued a special government licence which allowed some exemptions to the asset freeze restrictions, in order to allow the club to fulfil their fixtures. Chelsea need the sale to be completed by May 31, when the licence expires. Hritika Sharma for Reuters 7 May 2022 12:40 1651922403 Chelsea sale news latest – who are the key players in the buyout? Todd Boehly The Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner is the co-founder and chief executive of Eldridge Industries. Boehly set up the private investment firm in 2015, having flourished at Guggenheim Partners since 2001. The 46-year-old boasts a personal net worth of 4.6 billion US dollars according to Forbes. Boehly made a bid to buy Chelsea in 2019, carrying out significant due diligence on the Stamford Bridge club. That groundwork handed Boehly an edge this time around, with just eight weeks to race through a takeover that could take nine or more months under no pressure. Clearlake Capital Behdad Eghbali will act as Clearlake’s main voice in the incoming Chelsea ownership set-up. The Clearlake co-founder will tuck in behind Boehly but provides an important presence in explaining the US investment firm’s role in the new Stamford Bridge ownership structure. Clearlake’s majority stake in Chelsea could rise as high as 60 per cent, but the Boehly consortium is understood to have agreed to a number of clauses in the sale designed to protect Chelsea‘s future. Founded in 2006, Clearlake now boasts more than 72 billion US dollars of assets under management. Mark Walter The US tycoon is chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, which now holds more than 310 billion US dollars under management. Walter helped found the firm in the late 1990s. Walter has co-owned the LA Dodgers since 2012 when his investment group bought the baseball outfit for 2.2 billion US dollars. Walter’s personal net worth is rated at 3.3 billion US dollars by Forbes. Walter had a clear hand in the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series triumph and impressive administration, raising hopes of similar influences now at Chelsea. Hansjorg Wyss Swiss billionaire Wyss founded medical device manufacturer Synthes Holding AG. The Wyss Foundation has more than 2 billion US dollars in assets. Wyss is thought to be among the world’s biggest philanthropists, especially in donations to environmental causes. Wyss gained degrees from Zurich’s Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School. Stints in the textile, steel and aviation industries followed, before his switch to medical devices. Nick Purewal, PA 7 May 2022 12:20 1651921211 Latest Chelsea sale news Worth noting that in just three hours, Chelsea are in actual on-pitch action as they face Wolves in the Premier League. The Blues have won just once in the last four and need to rediscover form to ensure they retain their Champions League placing, with Spurs five points back in fifth. A win here today will go a long way towards letting fans look forward to next season with huge optimism. Wolves on the other hand have lost three in a row and any hopes of European football for next term have rapidly faded – they need to finish at least seventh but are now eighth three points back from West Ham, albeit with a game in hand. The match is at Stamford Bridge and we’ll have live coverage of the game for you right here. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 12:00 1651920311 Chelsea sale latest news Roman Abramovich will soon no longer be the Chelsea owner, with the entire sale process starting as a result of the government alleging proof of his links to Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. There has been no public message from Abramovich against the war, per AP’s Rob Harris, who also notes Abramovich’s past comments against antisemitism and racism. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 11:45 1651919411 Chelsea sale latest news What happened to Lewis Hamilton’s involvement, you might be asking?! A reasonable question, given the Formula One star suddenly and randomly found himself in the headlines over being part of one of the bids. However, he’ll have no place at Chelsea when this deal goes through – the Mercedes icon was involved in the consortium headed up by Sir Martin Broughton, which effectively seems to have been the ‘runner-up’ in this particular race. Karl Matchett 7 May 2022 11:30

