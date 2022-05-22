Chelsea vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea host already-relegated Watford to round out the Premier League season.

The Blues will finish third, a way off the top two, unless there is an improbable goal difference swing in Tottenham’s favour, with Antonio Conte’s side facing another relegated side in Norwich.

Thomas Tuchel has led by example and with new owners imminent, this is an opportunity to enter a pivotal summer ahead of expected change.

The Hornets meanwhile will be keen to forget this season and prepare to rebound in the Championship from August.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at Stamford Bridge.

Is the match on TV?

No, the match is not on TV, but Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event will show live coverage of the Premier League’s final day, including Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Wolves and Brentford vs Leeds, with updates from Stamford Bridge and the other games throughout. Coverage starts from 2:30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso all look set for farewell matches, while it is unclear if Andreas Christensen will be granted a final game in front of the Blues fans.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could play instead of Edouard Mendy, while Malang Sarr and Saul Niguez could gain some minutes, at least off the bench.

Timo Werner’s hamstring injury may rule him out, while youngsters Harvey Vale may have an opportunity to impress Tuchel or alert clubs to a potential loan next season.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster bids farewell to the Hornets, with Hassane Kamara and William Troost-Ekong primed to return. Roy Hodgson could give youngster Kwadwo Baah a debut.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Watford XI: Foster; Ngakia, Kabasele, Troost-Ekong, Kamara; Sissoko, Kayembe, Gosling; Kalu, Pedro, Sema

Odds

Chelsea – 1/7

Draw – 7/1

Watford – 18/1

Prediction

Chelsea, even if Tuchel rotates, should have much too much for a demoralised Watford now looking for the beach after a torrid time in the Premier League season. Expect some of the younger players to shine and prove their worth as Tuchel looks to shuffle the deck this summer amid the ownership change. 3-0.

