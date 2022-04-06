Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

A mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final begins this evening as title holders Chelsea welcome La Liga leaders Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge.

The first leg kicks off a rematch of one of last year’s semi-finals, from which the Blues emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners. Thomas Tuchel’s team enter this fixture on the back of a stunning 4-1 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League, however, a result that ended a promising run of form.

Led by ex-Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, Real bounced back from a 4-0 dismantling by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico to overcome Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend.

Real, who have won this competition more times than any other club (13) showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Chelsea eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s first leg.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 6 April.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

The broadcaster’s website and app will also stream the action live, and The Independent will provide live updates.

What is the team news?

Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick for USA against Panama last week

Left-back Ben Chilwell is still a long-term absentee for Chelsea, while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has a couple of niggles that could keep him out here. Having returned late from international duty, USA forward Christian Pulisic missed the Brentford defeat but may feature this evening, while right-back Reece James is back fit.

Ex-Blue Eden Hazard will be absent from Real Madrid’s front line due to a recent surgery, while second-choice striker Luka Jovic is a doubt because of an ankle issue.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Chelsea: 11/10

Draw: 49/20

Real Madrid: 3/1

Prediction

A cagey affair, with Real capitalising on Chelsea being slightly out of sorts to take the lead, only for the Blues to hit back and ensure the score is level heading into the second leg. Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid.

