Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea’s defence of the Champions League title continues this evening as the Blues welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first leg.

In a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, Chelsea and Real will vie to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s team enter this fixture on the back of a shock 4-1 thrashing by Brentford on Saturday, and amid uncertainty over the club’s ownership due to Roman Abramovich’s enforced sale. Prior to their loss to Brentford, however, Chelsea had been in fine form, while Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend to respond to a 4-0 demolition by El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

La Liga leaders Real, who have won the Champions League more times than any other club (13) showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Chelsea eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s first leg.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 6 April.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

The broadcaster’s website and app will also stream the action live, and The Independent will provide live updates.

What is the team news?

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard will not step out against his old club (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Archive)

Left-back Ben Chilwell is still a long-term absentee for Chelsea, while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has a couple of niggles that could keep him out here. Having returned late from international duty, USA forward Christian Pulisic missed the Brentford defeat but may feature this evening, while right-back Reece James is back fit.

Ex-Blue Eden Hazard will be absent from Real Madrid’s front line due to a recent surgery, while second-choice striker Luka Jovic is a doubt because of an ankle issue.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Chelsea: 11/10

Draw: 49/20

Real Madrid: 3/1

Prediction

A cagey affair, with Real capitalising on Chelsea being slightly out of sorts to take the lead, only for the Blues to hit back and ensure the score is level heading into the second leg. Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

