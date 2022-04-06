Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Behind The Scene: Final session ahead of Chelsea game

Follow live as Chelsea’s defence of the Champions League title continues this evening, with the Blues welcoming Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge for a quarter-final first leg.

In a rematch of one of last season’s semi-finals, where the Premier League side emerged as 3-1 aggregate winners, Chelsea and Real will vie to set up a last-four clash with either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

The game comes just four days after the Blues’ stunning 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League, though their form was promising ahead of that shock result. Real, meanwhile, saw off Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend in a much-needed positive response to their 4-0 thrashing by rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

The Spanish side – now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti – have won this competition more times than any other club (13) and showed their pedigree in the last round, with Karim Benzema scoring a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues eased past Lille 4-1 over two games.

Follow all the build-up and action from Stamford Bridge below:

Show latest update 1649264424 Chelsea vs Real Madrid Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, is expected to be at tonight’s Champions League quarter-final fixture against Chelsea after missing their La Liga match with Celta Vigo due to a positive Covid-19 test. Ancelotti, 62, did not travel to London with his players and staff on Tuesday for the first leg against his former side, but tested negative on Wednesday. Speaking on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he hoped Ancelotti would make it to the match saying: “It’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence. “He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games. “It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.” Michael Jones 6 April 2022 18:00 1649262919 Chelsea vs Real Madrid Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. Real striker Karim Benzema scored a second-leg hat-trick to secure an improbable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, while Chelsea eased past Lille 4-1 over two games to reach this stage. It’s all set up for an intriguing quarter-final tie. Luke Baker 6 April 2022 17:35

