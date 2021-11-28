Chelsea vs Manchester United predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United travel to Chelsea looking to continue their rebuild after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Michael Carrick is currently in place, and earned a valuable victory in Spain midweek, ruthlessly dispatching Villarreal with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a debut strike from Jadon Sancho.

It will be Carrick’s second and final game in charge as interim boss, with Ralf Rangnick poised to come in for the remainder of the season.

This promises to be a stiff test of the United resolve though, with league-leaders Chelsea in fine form, and Thomas Tuchel aware that there is little room for error in the title race given the quality of Manchester City and Liverpool, especially after a recent draw at home to Burnley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon:

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 28 November.

How can I watch it?

Chelsea vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell, who faces several months out with suspected ACL damage picked up against Juventus. N’Golo Kante is also set to miss out due to a knee injury suffered in the same fixture.

Mateo Kovacic is another doubt, while Kai Havertz has a hamstring strain.

The good news for the Blues is that Romelu Lukaku is primed to return.

Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely come in for Chilwell and Kante, though Tuchel could also use Cesar Azpilicueta as the left wing-back or at centre-back in place of Trevoh Chalobah.

United will miss Harry Maguire after his red card humiliation at Vicarage Road, with Raphael Varane’s injury meaning Eric Bailly is due to start. Paul Pogba is a long-term absentee, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood (Covid) all doubts.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will push for recalls after starting on the bench against Villarreal, with Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial at risk of dropping out.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Chelsea : 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 5/1

Prediction

United have renewed momentum here after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure with Michael Carrick putting in the foundations for a 2-0 win at Villarreal. This game should suit United in terms of approach, with the visitors likely to spend long spells suffering without the ball. We’ll look to United being efficient on the break though with their star power able to snatch a point. 1-1.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Chelsea vs Manchester United predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today