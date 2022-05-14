Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch FA Cup final online and on TV today

Chelsea and Liverpool meet once again at Wembley as the FA Cup final takes place this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side emerged victorious in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final between the same teams back in February, with that result keeping Liverpool’s dreams of an unprecedented quadruple intact.

Those hopes slipped away a little after Liverpool were held to a draw by Tottenham, leaving the Reds three points adrift of Manchester City in the title race with two games remaining. Their place in the Champions League final is already secured, though, after surviving a second-leg fightback by Villarreal.

Chelsea’s form has dipped as the saga over the club’s ownership has continued to drag on, with just two wins from their last five league games, and Thomas Tuchel is desperate to finish the season on a positive note.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4.45pm on Saturday 14 May at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on both BBC One and ITV.

What is the team news?

Mateo Kovacic is a doubt for Chelsea after being on the receiving end of Dan James’ horror tackle earlier this week. N’Golo Kante is also a doubt while Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi both remain absent.

Liverpool will be without Fabinho, who is racing to be fit in time for the Champions League final after picking up a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea – 13/5

Draw – 5/2

Liverpool – 1/1

Prediction

Liverpool will be even more determined to pick up another piece of silverware with their title challenge seemingly slipping away. Klopp was able to rest key players earlier this week and, even without Fabinho at the fulcrum of midfield, the Reds’ quality should prevail against a Chelsea side who’ve suffered from a slide and inconsistency in recent weeks. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool.

