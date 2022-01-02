Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and lineups with Romelu Lukaku to be dropped

Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for a massive game in the Premier League title race

The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines. A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week set to cost him his place in the side.

Jurgen Klopp has Covid problems of his own and won’t be present at Stamford Bridge having tested positive himself. The Reds will be desperate to get back on track after defeat at Leicester last time out with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to feature for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations later this week.

Follow all the latest Premier League updates and analysis throughout the afternoon here:

Show latest update 1641129571 Lukaku set to be left out of Chelsea squad Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house. Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy with the situation and that’s only natural.” Dylan Terry 2 January 2022 13:19 1641129144 Chelsea vs Liverpool Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Chelsea play Liverpool in a massive game in the Premier League title race this afternoon. The Blues have dropped off the pace at the top of the table in recent weeks and now sit 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City after the champions came back to beat Arsenal yesterday. Manager Thomas Tuchel has Covid and injury problems to address with Reece James the latest first-team star to be forced onto the sidelines. A bigger concern is Romelu Lukaku with the emergence of the striker’s controversial interview this week set to cost him his place in the side. Jurgen Klopp has Covid problems of his own and won’t be present at Stamford Bridge having tested positive himself. The Reds will be desperate to get back on track after defeat at Leicester last time out with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to feature for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations later this week. Stick with us to follow all the latest updates and analysis throughout the afternoon. Ben Burrows 2 January 2022 13:12

